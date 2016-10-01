Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages

Young M.A. - «Same Set»

i
23 t
0

2017 har vœrt et bra år for Young M.A. Tidligere i år droppet hun debuten sin Herstory EP til fansens store begeistring. I natt droppet hun en ny video til låta «Same Set» hvor vi ser henne cruise rundt med Red Lyfe crewet i Miamis gater på dirt bikes, henge på strippeklubben og holder det G.

Bob Marleys and Gorilla Glue / Out in Cali, getting cloudy with my hitter Blue / Uh, you aight ma? yeah we good / And if I had to make a wish, I wish you niggas would

Sjekk videoen til «Same Set» under!

0

Relaterte saker

Vic Mensa freestyler på Sway in the Morning

– og dropper nœrmere 70 bars!

1 d
0

Macklemore – «Marmalade» feat. Lil Yachty

I ny barnevennlig video!

1 d
0

The Weeknd – «Reminder» (Remix)

featuring Young Thug & A$AP Rocky!

2 d
0

A$AP Mob med ny kunngjøring

Utgivelsesdato på Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy og mer!

2 d
0

Kodak Black – «Dream Doll»

Ny singel fra Kodaks kommende album!

2 d
0

YG – «Fuck It Up» og «YNS»

YG varmer opp til sitt neste prosjekt med å slippe to nye låter!

3 d
0