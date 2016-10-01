2017 har vœrt et bra år for Young M.A. Tidligere i år droppet hun debuten sin Herstory EP til fansens store begeistring. I natt droppet hun en ny video til låta «Same Set» hvor vi ser henne cruise rundt med Red Lyfe crewet i Miamis gater på dirt bikes, henge på strippeklubben og holder det G.

Bob Marleys and Gorilla Glue / Out in Cali, getting cloudy with my hitter Blue / Uh, you aight ma? yeah we good / And if I had to make a wish, I wish you niggas would