Raekwon & Ghostface Killahs - «This Is What It Comes Too» (Remix)

På fredag dropper den legendariske MC sitt sjuende solo album The Wild. Som en smakebit har Raekwon sluppet tre låter fra plata; «This Is What It Comes To», «Purple Brick Road» og «The Corner» . Remixen av Raekwon & Ghostface Killah blir den fjerde låta fra plata.  Sjekk ut remixen, og forhåndsbestill The Wild on iTunes.

“Ghost is my brother and we’ve been on this blessed journey for a while now. Me and Ghost are an institution and I know the fans were calling for a remix, so this is what it comes to: Ironman Lunch Mix.”

Raekwon & Ghostface Killahs – «This Is What It Comes Too» (Remix)

