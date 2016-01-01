På fredag dropper den legendariske MC sitt sjuende solo album The Wild. Som en smakebit har Raekwon sluppet tre låter fra plata; «This Is What It Comes To», «Purple Brick Road» og «The Corner» . Remixen av Raekwon & Ghostface Killah blir den fjerde låta fra plata. Sjekk ut remixen, og forhåndsbestill The Wild on iTunes.

“Ghost is my brother and we’ve been on this blessed journey for a while now. Me and Ghost are an institution and I know the fans were calling for a remix, so this is what it comes to: Ironman Lunch Mix.”