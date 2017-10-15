“Mumble Rap” har blitt en egen kategori innenfor Hip Hop om dagen. Belly er endelig ute med et nytt prosjekt med den passende tittelen, nemlig Mumble Rap.

Etter fjorårets InZombia og Another Day In Paradise er Mumble Rap ment å være en representasjon av hans ferdigheter i den moderne tid.

“I just wanted to take the word back,” fortalte han til Beats 1. “A lot of the homies, those are guys I listen to, that I respect. Some of them are my friends. A lot of the younger generation in this shit are shaping lingo, dress code, they’re shaping so much and I don’t think they really get the credit. I wanted to snatch the word back. I want when people say mumble rap now, they’re going to think of this, one of the greatest rap projects ever put out. That’s what I want people to think.”

Belly ville levere noe som føltes autentisk.

“I just felt like I needed to give people something that was me,” han fortsatte. “That’s purely me top to bottom. Talk about the things that I care about right now. Talk about the things that meant something to my life.”

11-sporsprosjektet er produsert av Boi-1da, sammen med Dannyboystyles og Belly selv. Med eneste gjestevers fra G.O.O.D Music Presidenten, Pusha T.

Du kan streame XO / Roc Nation-artisten’s nye plate under og deretter finne videoer for «Mumble Rap» og «Lullaby» fra albumet, under.